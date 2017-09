BRIEF-Sandnes Sparebank Q1 net interest income falls to NOK 116.8 mln

April 22 (Reuters) - Sandnes Sparebank :

* Q1 net interest income 116.8 million Norwegian crowns ($14.85 million) versus 118.2 million crowns year ago

* Q1 net income 29.5 million crowns versus 28.6 million crowns year ago

* Q1 tier-1 capital ratio 13.2 pct versus 15.2 pct year ago

* Q1 loan losses 11.1 million crowns versus 5.1 million crowns year ago

* Board is maintaining a growth rate of 2-5 pct in 2015, but it is conditional on the growth being profitable

* Board expects reduced IT-costs for 2016

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.8633 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)