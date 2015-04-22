FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vukile Property looks to raise about 750 mln rand via share issue
April 22, 2015 / 5:52 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Vukile Property looks to raise about 750 mln rand via share issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Vukile Property Fund Ltd :

* Proposes an equity raise of approximately R750 million through issue of new shares.

* Java capital is acting as sole bookrunner

* Up to R250 million may be placed with encha spv with remaining equity to be offered to selected investors through an accelerated bookbuild

* Subject to a minimum subscription application of R1 million per applicant provided that participation of non-public shareholders in equity raised will be limited to circa R406 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:


