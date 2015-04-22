BRIEF-Mensch und Maschine Software Q1 sales up 13.5 pct at EUR 42.80 mln

April 22 (Reuters) - Mensch Und Maschine Software SE :

* Q1 sales amounted to 42.80 million euros ($46.05 million) (previous year: 37.72 million euros/+13.5 pct)

* Q1 group EBITDA came in at 3.85 million euros (previous year: 3.20 million euros/+21 pct)

* Q1 net profit after minority shares increased to 1.57 million euros (previous year: 1.07 million euros /+47 pct)

* Confident that targets for fiscal year 2015 are achievable

* 2015 sales should clearly exceed 150 million euros, for EBITDA a target range from 11 million euros to 12 million euros was defined

* 2015 net profit/EPS are expected to be in same range as in previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9295 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)