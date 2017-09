April 22 (Reuters) - MWB Fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG :

* Q1 net profit at 876,000 euros ($941,788) versus 472,000 euros year ago

* Q1 commissions income at 598,000 euros versus 592,000 euros year ago

* Q1 trading income at 3.8 million euros versus 3.0 million euros year ago

* Is cautiously optimistic for further development in FY 2015