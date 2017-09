April 22 (Reuters) - Intracom Holdings SA :

* Intrasoft international signs contract with Centenary Rural Development Bank LTD for supply and maintenance of Profits, Intrasoft International’s core banking solution

* Project to run for 6.5 years and supports Intrasoft's strategic plan to enhance presence in African countries Source text: bit.ly/1zKLnAl

