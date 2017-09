April 21 (Reuters) - Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise SA :

* Q1 rental income: 40.4 million euros ($43.42 million), up 10.9 pct

* Q1 revenue 40.4 million euros versus 36.4 million euros year ago

* Leased almost 20,000 sq.m. of space during Q1 of 2015 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9304 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)