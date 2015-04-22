BRIEF-Nordic Nanovector: Total gross proceeds from IPO increase to NOK 575 million

April 22 (Reuters) - Nordic Nanovector ASA :

* Stabilisation notice and exercise of over-allotment option, total gross proceeds from IPO increase to 575 million Norwegian crowns ($73.08 million)

* Stabilisation Manager exercised option to purchase from company 2,343,750 new shares in company, equalling 15 pct of aggregate number of new shares allocated in offering, at a price per share of 32 crowns, which is equal to offer price in offering

* Says 2,343,750 shares will be delivered to HealthCap VI L.P. from whom same number of shares were borrowed in connection with over-allotment and stabilisation activities in offering

