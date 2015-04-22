BRIEF-Chelindbank FY 2014 net interest income slightly up at RUB 2.36 bln

April 22 (Reuters) - Chelindbank :

* FY 2014 net interest income of 2.36 billion roubles ($43.87 million) versus 2.28 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2014 profit for year of 374.2 million roubles versus 754.6 million roubles year ago

* FY 2014 net fee and commission income of 621 million roubles versus 697.2 million roubles year ago

* As of Dec. 31, 2014 individually impaired loans and advances 3 billion roubles versus 2.98 billion roubles as of Dec. 31, 2013

* As of Dec. 31, 2014 capital adequacy ratio N 20.0 of 20.3 pct, capital adequacy ratio N 20.1 of 12.5 pct and capital adequacy ratio N 20.2 of 12.5 pct

Source text: bit.ly/1Pf0SJN

Further company coverage: ($1 = 53.8000 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)