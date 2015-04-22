FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Chelindbank FY 2014 net interest income slightly up at RUB 2.36 bln
Sections
Featured
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
North Korea
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 22, 2015 / 5:52 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Chelindbank FY 2014 net interest income slightly up at RUB 2.36 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Chelindbank :

* FY 2014 net interest income of 2.36 billion roubles ($43.87 million) versus 2.28 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2014 profit for year of 374.2 million roubles versus 754.6 million roubles year ago

* FY 2014 net fee and commission income of 621 million roubles versus 697.2 million roubles year ago

* As of Dec. 31, 2014 individually impaired loans and advances 3 billion roubles versus 2.98 billion roubles as of Dec. 31, 2013

* As of Dec. 31, 2014 capital adequacy ratio N 20.0 of 20.3 pct, capital adequacy ratio N 20.1 of 12.5 pct and capital adequacy ratio N 20.2 of 12.5 pct

Source text: bit.ly/1Pf0SJN

Further company coverage: ($1 = 53.8000 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.