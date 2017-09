April 22 (Reuters) - Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA :

* Q1 revenue 1.22 billion euros ($1.31 billion) versus 1.10 billion euros previous year

* Reaffirming its goal of growing twice as fast as automotive market over 2014-2018 to attain economic revenue of 7 billion euros in 2018

