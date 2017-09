April 22 (Reuters) - NEXT Biometrics Group ASA :

* Receives order for 100,000 sensors in new SmartHome segment

* Deliveries will start in July and will be completed by November

* Says NEXT customer target sales in excess of 1 million units over the first 12-18 months of operations.

