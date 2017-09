April 22 (Reuters) - Eqology ASA :

* Product manager Hogne Vik has via Eng AS bought 900,862 Eqology shares at 3.00 Norwegian crown per share and now holds 1,072,737 Eqology shares, corresponding to 4.63 pct of company

