BRIEF-LSR Group Q1 value of contracts RUB 14.3 bln, down 37% YR/YR
April 22, 2015 / 7:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-LSR Group Q1 value of contracts RUB 14.3 bln, down 37% YR/YR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - LSR Group :

* Says in Q1 entered into new contracts for the sale of 130,000 square meters, down 51 pct

* In Q1 construction volume decreased by 3 pct to 220,000 square meters

* Q1 construction transferred to customers 220,000 square meters versus 226,000 square meters in Q1 2014

* Q1 total value of the contracts for the sale of apartments and other premises 14.3 billion roubles ($266.31 million), down 37 pct versus year ago Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 53.6960 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
