BRIEF-QPR delivers process and enterprise architecture tool to City of Helsinki
#Software
April 22, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-QPR delivers process and enterprise architecture tool to City of Helsinki

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - QPR Software Plc

* The city of helsinki has chosen QPR software to deliver its process and enterprise architecture environment

* City of Helsinki decided to approve QPR software’s offer for delivering process and enterprise architecture tool as a service

* Value of entire four year agreement period is 1.5 million euros ($1.60 million), out of which share of revenue booked as software rentals is over 75 percent

* Purchase agreement will be confirmed and signed between parties later, not earlier than 21 days after all providers have been notified of decision and appeal instructions

* Agreement period is four years

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9289 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

