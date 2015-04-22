BRIEF-AAK Q1 operating profit higher than expectations

April 22 (Reuters) - AAK Publ Ab

* AAK Q1 operating profit 321 million sek versus mean forecast 310 million sek in Reuters poll

* Volumes increased by 11 percent. Organic volume growth was 4 percent.

* "Based on AAK's customer value propositions for health and reduced costs, and our customer product co-development and solutions approach, we continue to remain prudently optimistic about the future", says Arne Frank, CEO and President, AAK Group.