April 22 (Reuters) - Biomass Energy Project SA :

* Acquires 24.1 percent of Fluid Sroda Slaska Sp. z o.o.

* The stake represents 5,400 shares of the acquired company

* Fluid Sroda Slaska specializes in production technologies of biocoal and fertilizers based on biocoal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)