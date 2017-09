April 22 (Reuters) - Bank Tavricheskiy :

* Starts placement of 112,122 billion shares offered in closed subscription to IFC Bank

* Says share price is 1/1 121 220 000 roubles per share Source text: bit.ly/1JaT5w9

Further company coverage: ($1 = 52.9700 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)