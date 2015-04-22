FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Scania names Per Hallberg as acting CEO
April 22, 2015 / 12:05 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Scania names Per Hallberg as acting CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Scania AB

* Says Per Hallberg to be appointed acting president and CEO

* Says Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO has decided to leave Scania

* “We respect Martin Lundstedt’s decision to leave the company and wish to thank him for his successful efforts to further develop and strengthen Scania’s strong market position during his years as President and CEO,” says Prof. Dr. Martin Winterkorn, Chairman of the Scania Board of Directors.

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
