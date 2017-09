April 22 (Reuters) - Anyksciu Vynas AB :

* Approves removal of company’s shares from AB Nasdaq OMX Vilnius stock exchange secondary list and suspension of public offer of company’s shares

* Corrects FY 2014 net profit to 131,000 litas ($45,907) Source text for Eikon:

