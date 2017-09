April 22 (Reuters) - Neuron Bio SA :

* Says its unit Neol Biosolutions SA to request admission to trading on Spanish alternative market MAB

* Says Neol Biosolutions to split shares changing its nominal value to 0.48 euros

Source text: bit.ly/1K4ZztY

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9329 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)