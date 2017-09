April 22 (Reuters) - Havas SA :

* Announces its acquisition of EGC & Associes, a French agency specializing in general-interest events

* Says EGC & Associes, founded in 1988, reported gross margin of close on 1.5 million euros ($1.61 million) in 2014

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9330 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)