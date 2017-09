April 22 (Reuters) - Bongrain SA :

* Reports Q1 revenue of 1.0 billion euros ($1.07 billion) versus 1.10 billion euros a year ago

* Says name change to Savencia Fromage & Dairy has been approved by AGM on April 22

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9323 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)