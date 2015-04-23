FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Melexis first-quarter sales jump 25 pct
#Semiconductors
April 23, 2015 / 5:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Melexis first-quarter sales jump 25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Melexis NV :

* Sales for Q1 of 2015 were 94.4 million euros

* Euro/USD exchange rate evolution had positive impact of 10 pct compared to same quarter of last year

* Gross margin was 47.2 million euros, an increase of 34 pct compared to same quarter of last year

* Operating result was 28.0 million euros, an increase of 50 pct compared to same quarter of previous year

* Net income was 27.1 million euros or 0.67 euros per share

* Expects sales in Q2 of 2015 to be around level of 100 million euros

* For FY 2015, expects sales growth to be between 20 pct and 25 pct, a gross profit margin above 47 pct and an operating margin above 26 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

