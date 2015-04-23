FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mobistar posts 5.6 pct rise in restated EBITDA
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Apple
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
April 23, 2015 / 5:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Mobistar posts 5.6 pct rise in restated EBITDA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Mobistar

* Q1 service revenues of 270 million euros, -2.8 pct yoy, (-0.6 pct excluding. reg.);

* Q1 restated ebitda of 70 million euros, +5.6 pct yoy (+12.4 pct excluding. reg.);

* Q1 operational cash flow of 42 million euros, +55.3 pct yoy (+75.6 pct excluding. reg.).

* 4G postpaid customer base grew 19 pct in the first quarter versus the end of 2014, reaching 1 out of 4 postpaid customers

* Outlook unchanged for the full year 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.