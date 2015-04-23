FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MTN Group posts 16.7 pct rise in reported data revenue
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 23, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-MTN Group posts 16.7 pct rise in reported data revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Mtn Group Ltd

* Satisfactory subscriber growth of 1.8 pct quarter-on-quarter (qoq), adding 4.1 million subscribers

* Registered mobile money subscribers across group of 27.4 million, up 23.2 pct qoq across 14 operations

* Reported data revenue increased by 16.7 pct year-on-year (yoy), now contributing 20.8 pct to total revenue, organic data

* Organic data revenues increased 24 pct yoy

* MTN South Africa recorded muted subscriber growth, ending quarter with 28 million subscribers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
