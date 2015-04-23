BRIEF-MTN Group posts 16.7 pct rise in reported data revenue

April 23 (Reuters) - Mtn Group Ltd

* Satisfactory subscriber growth of 1.8 pct quarter-on-quarter (qoq), adding 4.1 million subscribers

* Registered mobile money subscribers across group of 27.4 million, up 23.2 pct qoq across 14 operations

* Reported data revenue increased by 16.7 pct year-on-year (yoy), now contributing 20.8 pct to total revenue, organic data

* Organic data revenues increased 24 pct yoy

* MTN South Africa recorded muted subscriber growth, ending quarter with 28 million subscribers