April 22 (Reuters) - HCI Capital AG :

* FY consolidated profit after tax of around 0.1 million euros (previous year: 0.4 million euros)

* Fy operating result increased from the previous year by 0.6 million euros to 3.0 million euros ($3 million) Source text - bit.ly/1bulxLC Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9331 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)