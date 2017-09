April 22 (Reuters) - Update Software AG :

* Main shareholder Aurea Software FZ-LLC publishes voluntary offer to acquire all Update Software shares

* Offer price 3.15 euros ($3) per share

* Aurea Software FZ-LLC currently holds 81.5 percent of the share capital of Update Software