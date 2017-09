April 22 (Reuters) - Mediaholding OJSC :

* Signs agreement for sale of 50.999 pct stake in Akkord LLC to Novye Tekhnologii LLC for 816 million roubles ($15.41 million) Source text - bit.ly/1EbGANL

