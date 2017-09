April 22 (Reuters) - Wige Media AG :

* FY revenue up 70 percent to 60.2 million euros ($65 million)

* FY EBITDA improved to 3.5 million euros

* FY EBT 220,000 euros (2013: -4.9 million euros)

* Forecast 2015: result should be improved at all levels

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9326 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)