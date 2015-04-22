FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MGI Coutier FY current operating income falls to 51.9 mln euros
April 22, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-MGI Coutier FY current operating income falls to 51.9 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - MGI Coutier SA :

* Reports full year current operating income of 51.9 million euros ($55.65 million) versus 55.2 million euros a year ago

* Full year consolidated net income group share is 33.6 million euros

* To propose full year 2014 dividend of 0.05 euro per share

* Confirms full year 2015 revenue expected at 800 million euros

* Expects to achieve a full year 2015 operating margin of between 7 percent and 8 percent

* Says can realise in full year 2018 a revenue over 1 billion euros

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9326 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
