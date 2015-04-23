BRIEF-Dassault Systemes Q1 total revenue rises by 30% to 651.5 mln euros

April 23 (Reuters) - Dassault Systemes SA :

* Reports Q1 total revenue of 651.5 million euros ($697.95 million), up 30 percent

* Confirms 2015 full year financial objectives

* Sees a FY 2015 of organic, double-digit new licenses revenue growth

* Sees in FY 2015 improvement in underlying operating margin of about 100 basis points

* Sees in FY 2015 non-IFRS operating margin of about 30 percent and earnings per share growth of about 15 percent to 17 percent

* Sees a Q2 2015 non-IFRS total revenue objective of about 665-675 million euros

* Recommends dividend per share equivalent to 0.43 euros per share for fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2014

