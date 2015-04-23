BRIEF-TxCell and Trizell amend collaboration to accelerate Ovasave development

April 23 (Reuters) - TxCell SA :

* Amends with Trizell a collaboration agreement to accelerate Ovasave development, TxCell’s lead product

* Trizell initially advances up to 1.1 million euros ($1.18 million) of funding

* TxCell appoints cell therapy catapult to perform process and manufacturing development

* TxCell will undertake a program to bring forward preparation of Ovasave for phase 3 development and commercialization

* In Trizell’s sole discretion it may finance a further 4.3 million euros

* Ovasave is a personalized T cell immunotherapy product based on the properties of autologous ovalbumin-specific regulatory T lymphocytes

* Ovasave is currently in a phase IIb clinical trial for refractory Crohn’s disease, top line results of this study are expected at end of 2016 / early 2017

