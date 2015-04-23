FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Eurofins Scientific prices 300 mln euro new hybrid bond
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Apple
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 23, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Eurofins Scientific prices 300 mln euro new hybrid bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Eurofins Scientific SE (French Branch) :

* Announces pricing its 300 million euros ($321.42 million) new hybrid bond

* Says the issue was 2.5 times over-subscribed

* New issue will bring Eurofins` total hybrid capital to 600 million euros

* New series of bonds has a perpetual maturity, and is accounted for as 100 percent equity according to international financial reporting standards (IFRS)

* It is callable at par by Eurofins on 8th year (in April, 2023)

* New series of bonds will bear a fixed annual coupon of 4.875 percent for first 8 years

* BNP Paribas, HSBC and SG CIB acted as joint bookrunners for transaction

* Settlement date is on April 29, 2015, and first call date for instrument is on April 29, 2023

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9334 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.