BRIEF-Eurofins Scientific prices 300 mln euro new hybrid bond

April 23 (Reuters) - Eurofins Scientific SE (French Branch) :

* Announces pricing its 300 million euros ($321.42 million) new hybrid bond

* Says the issue was 2.5 times over-subscribed

* New issue will bring Eurofins` total hybrid capital to 600 million euros

* New series of bonds has a perpetual maturity, and is accounted for as 100 percent equity according to international financial reporting standards (IFRS)

* It is callable at par by Eurofins on 8th year (in April, 2023)

* New series of bonds will bear a fixed annual coupon of 4.875 percent for first 8 years

* BNP Paribas, HSBC and SG CIB acted as joint bookrunners for transaction

* Settlement date is on April 29, 2015, and first call date for instrument is on April 29, 2023

