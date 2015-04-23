FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Clicks Group sees FY diluted HEPS to rise between 10-15 pct
April 23, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Clicks Group sees FY diluted HEPS to rise between 10-15 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Clicks Group Ltd

* Says interim dividend up 22.4%

* Six month says diluted headline EPS up 12.8%

* Says group turnover increased by 14.1% to R10.7 billion, for six months ended 28 February 2015

* Says record levels of capital expenditure of R379 million will be invested this year

* Says approved an interim gross ordinary dividend of 65.5 cents per share

* Says forecast that diluted headline earnings per share for financial year ending 31 August 2015 will increase by between 10% and 15% over 2014 financial year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

