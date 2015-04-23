FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Computacenter first-quarter revenue falls 2 pct
#IT Services & Consulting
April 23, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Computacenter first-quarter revenue falls 2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Computacenter Plc :

* Q1 revenue, on as reported basis, reduced by 2 pct to 715.9 million pounds (2014: 733.7 million pounds)

* Revenue in France declined by 12 pct in constant currency to 90.8 million pounds (2014: 102.9 million pounds)

* Q1 UK revenue growth of 7 pct to 361.4 million pounds (2014: 339.0 million pounds)

* Total revenue in German business increased by 5 pct in constant currency to 252.3 million pounds (2014: 240.3 million pounds)

* Says at end of Q1, group net funds was 27.0 million pounds

* Says 2015 should be a year of progress Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
