BRIEF-Asia Resource Minerals announces results of open offer
April 23, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Asia Resource Minerals announces results of open offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Asia Resource Minerals Plc :

* Says results of open offer and adjournment of GM

* Says open offer will result in issue of a total of 271 million open offer shares for gross proceeds of approximately 67.8 mln stg

* General meeting relating to open offer convened for 11.00 a.m. on April 22, 2015 was adjourned and resolutions were not considered at general meeting

* Says acceptances under open offer were received in respect of 37.9 mln open offer shares, about 14.0 pct of shares available Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

