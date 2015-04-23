FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Accell Group FY net profit rises to 26.1 million euros
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 23, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Accell Group FY net profit rises to 26.1 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Accell Group NV :

* FY net turnover 882.4 million euros ($943.37 million) versus 849.0 million euros ($907.67 million) previous year

* FY net profit 26.1 million euros versus 19.0 million euros previous year

* Expects to record a further increase in both turnover and result in 2015

* For the 2014 financial year, shareholders will be asked to approve a dividend of 0.61 euro per share (2013: 0.55 euro)

Source text: bit.ly/1PmkMme and bit.ly/1FfU9wh Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9354 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.