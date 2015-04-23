BRIEF-Accell Group FY net profit rises to 26.1 million euros

April 23 (Reuters) - Accell Group NV :

* FY net turnover 882.4 million euros ($943.37 million) versus 849.0 million euros ($907.67 million) previous year

* FY net profit 26.1 million euros versus 19.0 million euros previous year

* Expects to record a further increase in both turnover and result in 2015

* For the 2014 financial year, shareholders will be asked to approve a dividend of 0.61 euro per share (2013: 0.55 euro)

Source text: bit.ly/1PmkMme and bit.ly/1FfU9wh Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9354 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)