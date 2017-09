April 23 (Reuters) - Borgestad ASA :

* AS Reform, company controlled by Borgestad’s CEO Christen Knudsen, sold 48,400 shares in Borgestad at 70.00 Norwegian crowns ($9)

* Ses AS, controlled by Borgestad board member Bertel O. Steen, bought 50,000 Borgestad shares at 70.00 crowns

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.9179 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)