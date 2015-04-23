FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Columbus Q1 EBITDA up at DKK 14 million
April 23, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Columbus Q1 EBITDA up at DKK 14 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Columbus A/S :

* Q1 Revenue amounted to 240 million Danish crowns ($34.33 million) (2014: 207.5 million crowns)

* Q1 EBITDA amounted to 14 million crowns (2014: 12.8 million crowns)

* Says columbus expects revenue in level of 1 billion crowns and EBITDA in level of 90 million crowns in 2015, corresponding to increases of 14 pct and 10 pct, respectively, compared to obtained results in 2014

* Expectations to 2015 revenue and EBITDA maintained

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9900 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
