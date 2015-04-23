FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Biotie Therapies to strengthen capital structure, proposes US Public Offering
April 23, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Biotie Therapies to strengthen capital structure, proposes US Public Offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Biotie Therapies Oyj :

* Proposes to strengthen its capital structure by about 95 million euros ($101.48 million) through a directed issue of convertible notes and warrants and a US Public Offering

* Proposes US Public Offering to finance a Phase 3 trial of tozadenant in Parkinson’s disease

* Maximum number of shares in company to be issued under convertible notes and warrants amounts to 562,000,000

* Intends to conduct a US IPO and listing on Nasdaq Global Market of American Depositary Receipts representing company’s shares

* Maximum number of new shares in company to be issued in US IPO amounts to 530,000,000

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9362 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

