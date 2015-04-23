BRIEF-Sipef observes decline in palm oil production

April 23 (Reuters) - Sipef NV :

* Expected decline of palm oil production, delayed effect of the intense dry spell in early 2014, continued especially on mature plantations during first months of year

* Observed an improvement in rubber production, especially in the first months of the year

* Palm oil production prospects for next months are good, rubber, tea, as well as banana volumes are sensitive to weather conditions, but no serious irregularities have been observed yet

