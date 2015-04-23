FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sipef observes decline in palm oil production
April 23, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sipef observes decline in palm oil production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Sipef NV :

* Expected decline of palm oil production, delayed effect of the intense dry spell in early 2014, continued especially on mature plantations during first months of year

* Observed an improvement in rubber production, especially in the first months of the year

* Palm oil production prospects for next months are good, rubber, tea, as well as banana volumes are sensitive to weather conditions, but no serious irregularities have been observed yet

Source text: bit.ly/1Fg2gsT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

