BRIEF-Medivir says partner publishes positive simeprevir data
April 23, 2015 / 8:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Medivir says partner publishes positive simeprevir data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Medivir AB

* Data from optimist trials show svr12 rates of 97 percent in hcv patients without cirrhosis and 84 percent in hcv patients with cirrhosis

* Says partner Janssen Sciences Ireland UC today publish positive results for simeprevir, the NS3/4A protease inhibitor for the treatment of hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection, at The International Liver Congress(tm) 2015 of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) in Vienna Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)

