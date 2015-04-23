FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-BP to sell equity in Central Area Transmission System for 324 mln stg
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2015 / 10:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-BP to sell equity in Central Area Transmission System for 324 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - BP Plc

* Agreed to sell its equity in Central Area Transmission System (CATS) business in UK North Sea to Antin Infrastructure Partners for 324 million stg ($486 million)

* Agreement comprises a payment on completion of 302 million stg ($453 million)

* Comprises of deferred amount of 22 million stg ($33 million)

* Sale of CATS will be as a fully operational business, with staff expected to transfer to new employer

* Sale does not impact BP’s rights to capacity in CATS

* Aims to complete sale and transfer of operatorship before end of 2015 Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.