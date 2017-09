April 23 (Reuters) - OEM International AB

* Q1 incoming orders rose 21% to SEK 586 million (486)

* Q1 net sales rose 21% to SEK 563 million (466)

* Q1 operating profit (ebita) rose 34% to SEK 63 million (47) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)