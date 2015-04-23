FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sweett Group says gave SFO results from investigation into WSJ allegations
April 23, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sweett Group says gave SFO results from investigation into WSJ allegations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Sweett Group Plc

* Provides update on strategic review and Wall Street Journal allegations in advance of publication of its results for year ended March 31, 2015

* Says trading in financial year to March 31, 2015 was in line with market expectations

* Says strategic review is now complete

* Independent investigation commissioned by co into Wall Street Journal allegations is concluded and a summary of facts has been passed to SFO

* Says SFO’s investigation continues

* FY 2015 will include a material charge relating to this matter of approximately 1.6 mln stg within exceptional administrative expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

