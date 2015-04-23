FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Biotie expects tozadenant Phase 3 top-line data to be available by end of 2017
April 23, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Biotie expects tozadenant Phase 3 top-line data to be available by end of 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Biotie Therapies Oyj :

* Provides update on tozadenant Phase 3 program

* Based on current estimates and number of patients being enrolled into study, top-line data is expected to be available by end of 2017, approximately one year earlier than previously planned, while maintaining adequate statistical power in the study

* Refinement in trial design does not impact expected overall timeline to submission of a U.S. New Drug Application for tozadenant, but allows top-line results from the double-blind portion to be available by the end of 2017, approximately one year earlier than previously planned, while maintaining adequate statistical power in the study

