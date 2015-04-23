FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Biotest presents efficacy and safety results from Zutectra-Early-Use-Study
April 23, 2015 / 8:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Biotest presents efficacy and safety results from Zutectra-Early-Use-Study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Biotest AG :

* Biotest proves effective protection from Hepatitis B virus reinfection after liver transplantation in ‘ZEUS’ study with subcutaneous hepatitis B immunoglobulin Zutectra

* Zutectra-Early-Use-Study demonstrates safe and effective switch from high dose intravenous hepatitis B immunoglobulin (HBIG) to subcutaneous HBIG, Zutectra, at earliest one week after liver transplantation

* Zutectra dossier submitted to European Medicines Agency (EMA) for EU-approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

