BRIEF-Auplata announces increase in estimates of Montagne d'Or mine project
April 23, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Auplata announces increase in estimates of Montagne d'Or mine project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Auplata SA :

* Announces significant increase in the resource estimate and the average grade of the deposit of Montagne d‘Or (Gold Mountain) mine project of Paul Isnard

* Says Columbus Gold announced results of recent campaign of 126 core holes totaling 26,600 meters on field said of Montagne d‘Or

* Montagne d‘Or new indicated resources are 3.8 million ounces, or about 118 tons of gold

* Montagne d‘Or new inferred resources are 1.1 million ounces, or about 34 tons of gold

Source text: bit.ly/1Gl73Ib Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

