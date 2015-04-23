BRIEF-Elve SA's CEO transfers his shares to co-owning family account

April 23 (Reuters) - Elve SA :

* Says its CEO transfers 4.82 million shares from his own account to the co-owning account he has together with his spouse, Fotini Papadimitriou

* Says after the transfer its CEO has no more shares in his own account

* Says now its CEO Tilemachos Kitsikopoulos, Fotini Papadimitriou, Paschalis Kitsikopoulos and Cornilia Kitsikopoulou all own 62.99 percent of the company

* Says Paschalis Kitsikopoulos and Cornilia Kitsikopoulou have been added to the co-owning investments account

Source text: bit.ly/1DgaHyd

