April 23 (Reuters) - Silkeborg IF Invest A/S :

* Sale of Papirfabrikken 76

* Sales price is 21.5 million Danish crowns ($3.09 million) and takeover is to take place June 1, 2015

* Raises 2015 guidance

* Sees 2015 profit before adjustments and tax at 2-6 million crowns against earlier guidance of 0-4 million crowns

