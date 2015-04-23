FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-2G Energy comments on development in U.S. business
#Market News
April 23, 2015 / 12:02 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-2G Energy comments on development in U.S. business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - 2G Energy AG :

* Creates preconditions for sustainable growth in U.S. business

* New management team installed after topping up interest in 2G Cenergy Inc., Florida, to 100 pct

* 2G expects significant medium-term revenue and earnings contributions from us business

* Finalized results are not yet available, but revenue in U.S. business in 2014 fell short of expectations, while 2G Energy AG achieved strong revenue and earnings growth within group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
